Gilbert police issue a Silver Alert for Washington-state resident George W. Watanabe

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Gilbert Police Department is searching for 78-year-old George W. Watanabe, who was reported missing Thursday, Oct. 10.
Watanabe was last seen walking outside the front door of a Gilbert home he and his wife, Mary Lynn, were house sitting. The Washington-state man was declared missing at 3:24 p.m. Thursday afternoon after police attempted to locate him earlier that day.
Watanabe’s wife reported him missing after she noticed he left with their car while they were unpacking their things outside of the house. Police are looking a 2018 Ram pickup truck with a Washington state license plate of DP64021. Watanabe did not tell his wife he had plans to leave the house and didn’t tell her were he was going.
Police issued a Silver Alert on Watanabe on Thurday night listing him with multiple health issues including high blood pressure, Bipolar disorder and a head injury the affects his memory and causes him to get lost easily.
Watanabe is 5-foot-6-inch white man with gray hair, last seen wearing a brown dress hat with a gold cross on the top, a navy blue shirt and jeans. He was last seen near the 2500 block of south Roanoke Street in Gilbert, Arizona.
Anyone with information is urged to call Gilbert police at (480)-503-6500.
Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.