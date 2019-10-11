County attorney Barbara LaWall announces plans for retirement

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - After nearly 24 years as Pima County’s top prosecutor, Barbara LaWall will not seek re-election to a seventh term.
The announcement came late Friday afternoon in a Facebook video posted to the Pima County Attorney’s Office page. In the video, LaWall explained the reason behind her decision.
“I’m truly looking forward to retirement, to having the time and the freedom to pursue my personal interests and to spend more time with my family, my grandsons and my friends,” she said.
In her statement, she praised her colleagues in law enforcement and thanked her constituents for voting her into office for more than two decades as the county attorney and serving more than four decades in the office altogether.
“Serving the people of Pima County has been an absolute privilege and a highlight of my life,” she said.
LaWall will finish out her sixth term, which expires Dec. 31, 2020.
Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.