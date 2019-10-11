Douglas CBP officers capture murder suspect

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Border Patrol officers at the Port of Entry in Douglas arrested a man wanted for murder.
Early Wednesday morning, officers sent a 52-year-old United States citizen for further questioning as he attempted to enter the U.S. from Mexico. \
A records check found that Francisco Moreno-Francies is wanted on an outstanding warrant for murder out of Pima County.
After confirming the warrant, the subject was arrested and turned over to Douglas Police.
“I am proud of our CBP officers’ unrelenting commitment and attention to detail to stop all inimical threats that attempt to enter the U.S.,” said Acting Port Director J. Rene Ortega. “This significant arrest highlights the acute vigilance of dedicated officers working diligently in order to protect the Homeland and demonstrates the strategic joint collaboration with our law enforcement partners.”
