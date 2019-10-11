FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Beautiful weather continues into the weekend!

By Jaclyn Selesky | October 11, 2019 at 4:03 AM MST - Updated October 11 at 4:03 AM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Cool morning and comfortable afternoons with temperatures right around average for this time of the year. Daytime highs will warm back up to the lower-90s by the middle of next week.

TODAY: Sunny skies will continue with highs in the upper-80s! Breezy day!

TONIGHT: Clear skies with overnight lows in the upper-50s.

SATURDAY: Highs will be in the upper 80s under sunny skies.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 80s.

MONDAY: Highs will be in the mid 80s under mostly sunny skies.

TUESDAY: Mainly sunny to sunny skies with highs in the upper-80s.

WEDNESDAY: Mainly sunny with highs in the lower-90s

THURSDAY: Sunny with highs in the lower-90s.

Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.