FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Beautiful weather continues into the weekend!

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Cool morning and comfortable afternoons with temperatures right around average for this time of the year. Daytime highs will warm back up to the lower-90s by the middle of next week.
TODAY: Sunny skies will continue with highs in the upper-80s! Breezy day!
TONIGHT: Clear skies with overnight lows in the upper-50s.
SATURDAY: Highs will be in the upper 80s under sunny skies.
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 80s.
MONDAY: Highs will be in the mid 80s under mostly sunny skies.
TUESDAY: Mainly sunny to sunny skies with highs in the upper-80s.
WEDNESDAY: Mainly sunny with highs in the lower-90s
THURSDAY: Sunny with highs in the lower-90s.
