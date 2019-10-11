PCSD: Suspect displays gun during robbery

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Pima County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help tracking down an armed robbery suspect.
PCSD says the robbery happened early in the morning of Sept. 20 at a Circle K near River and Oracle roads.
Investigators tell us the suspect scoped out the place and spotted the clerk outside. As the clerk goes inside, the suspect backed in hit car near the store. The suspect walked into the store while the clerk was stocking the shelves.
PCSD says the suspect told the clerk to give him all of the money in the register. The suspect left with about $30.
The suspect is described as a Hispanic man about 6-feet tall. He was last seen driving away in a silver or dark colored car.
