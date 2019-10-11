Restaurant Report Card: Inspectors find more than food in one Tucson kitchen

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - One Tucson restaurant claims to be the “place to go for authentic Asian style noodle dishes," but recently health inspectors found more than food in the kitchen off Speedway Boulevard near Craycroft Road.
According to reports from the Pima County Health Department, Brother’s Noodles was given a probationary rating after inspectors found a handful of violations during a routine inspection on Sept. 17.
The report states nail clippers were found next to knives, inspectors observed aloe vera gel stored above food and lighter fluid, fragrance and medicine were stored above a prep table.
The inspector also observed food, like egg rolls and cabbage, sitting out at room temperature in the 70-degree range that had to be thrown away. The report states employees didn’t check the temperature of food during a delivery, which was also too warm, and some meat was thawing at room temperature.
According to the health department, food needs to be held at 41-degrees or below. Bad food temperatures, a common violation, can lead to fast-growing bacteria, causing consumers to get sick.
The report noted several glue traps to bait mice around the facility, rodent droppings and “a heavy presence of German roaches throughout the facility.”
The inspector also observed a “live roach crawling on a cart where exposed wonton strips are held.”
When the health department returned for a re-inspection on Oct. 3, an inspector noted there were still rodent droppings and “a live roach crawling on the wall” was observed.
Even though inspectors noted management did fix several issues during the probation re-inspection, the restaurant failed because it did not correct a number of violations.
According to the report, another inspection is set for Monday, Oct. 14.
To see the latest information about restaurants that have failed in the past, search for the restaurant on the health department website.
