This gold ring was found at a Tucson crosswalk. Do you know who it belongs to?

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A Tucson woman is searching for the rightful owner of a gold ring she found while walking to the bus stop.
Philomena Romero said the piece of jewelry, which appears to be a man’s ring, was on top of a crosswalk button near River Road and 1st Avenue last week.
“When I went to push the pedestrian light, it was right sitting on top," said Romero.
Engraved inside the unique band are two sets of initials and a date in October of 1976.
“The date is what really made me really realize like hey, this has some kind of value to it," said Romero.
After sharing photos of the ring on social media, Romero’s family reached out to KOLD News 13 for help in spreading the search.
Romero hopes the person who recognizes the ring will be able to provide the full message engraved on it.
It’s an effort that Romero is still waiting for herself. While she doesn’t know, yet, who the ring belongs to or the story behind it, this search is a special one.
“I had a grandmother’s wedding ring that was stolen from me and it would have meant a lot to have it back to me, so that’s why I feel like it’s most definitely right to return it," Romero said.
When KOLD News 13 asked if people were asking her why she was taking the effort instead of pawning it for her own reward, Romero said that wouldn’t be the right thing to do.
“It’s just not who I was raised to be," said Romero. "I was raised as a good person and if it means something to me to have something returned like that, I can only assume it could mean something to them.”
For Romero, a small effort to make someone smile in today’s busy world could mean much more.
“You can’t change the world if you can’t change yourself first and a simple act of kindness can go a long way for someone," Romero said.
If you recognize the ring, please email megan@kold.com.
Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.