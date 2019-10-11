Tucson council increases age minimum to purchase tobacco, nicotine products

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson City Council voted to increase the legal age to purchase smoking products within city limits during its meeting on Thursday.
Council members passed a new ordinance that increases the legal age from 18 to 21 years old to purchase tobacco, tobacco distribution products as well as nicotine and nicotine distribution products like vape pens and e-cigarettes.
The ordinance will not effect areas outside Tucson city limits.
After more than an hour of contentious debate, council voted 4-3 to pass the measure. Paul Durham, who represents ward three, argued in favor of the ordinance, saying that 68 percent of residents support it.
“Voters elected us to lead and they now have our backs on this one,” Durham said.
Council will meet for a formal vote on Tuesday, Oct. 22 and it will go into effect Jan. 1, 2020.
