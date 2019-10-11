Tucson energy manager testifies against proposed TEP rate hikes

The city’s main electricity provider proposed an increase that, if approved by the ACC, would go into effect May 1, 2020. Depending on their plan, average residential customers could see a $7 to $9 increase in their monthly bills. Customers on the traffic signal and street lighting plan would see an increase of $10.42 per month. And, depending on the business, business owners could see an increase from $20 to $760 per month, according to the company’s website.