Police search for Oro Valley armed robbery suspect

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Oro Valley Police Department is searching for a suspect involved in an armed robbery that happened at gas station on Friday, Oct. 11.
Police say a man walked into the Speedway gas station, located at Racho Vistoso Boulevard and Oracle Road, at around 4:45 p.m. He demanded money from the clerk and brandished a firearm. The man, described as white with a thin build, wore dark shirt, jeans and a baseball cap that might have the letter "A" on it.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call police at (520)-229-4900.
