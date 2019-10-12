Police search for Oro Valley armed robbery suspect

Police search for Oro Valley armed robbery suspect
Oro Valley police are searching for a man who robbed a gas station early Friday evening. (Source: Oro Valley Police Department via Facebook)
By KOLD News 13 Staff | October 11, 2019 at 7:42 PM MST - Updated October 11 at 7:42 PM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Oro Valley Police Department is searching for a suspect involved in an armed robbery that happened at gas station on Friday, Oct. 11.

Police say a man walked into the Speedway gas station, located at Racho Vistoso Boulevard and Oracle Road, at around 4:45 p.m. He demanded money from the clerk and brandished a firearm. The man, described as white with a thin build, wore dark shirt, jeans and a baseball cap that might have the letter "A" on it.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call police at (520)-229-4900.

Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.