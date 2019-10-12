“Shocking to hear that.”: Police believe UA student fell to his death in residence hall

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A University of Arizona student died early Friday morning after an apparent fall in a residence hall.
Officers responded to the Posada San Pedro residence hall off east Sixth Street and Highland Avenue around 2:30 a.m. to assist the Tucson Fire Department with a report of an unresponsive person inside the courtyard, according to the University of Arizona Police Department.
Police said the student had signs of trauma consistent with a fall. The young man was transported to Banner University Medical Center where he died at 6:13 a.m.
Freshman Brooke Schmidt said the university sent an email to students about the death, but details were very limited.
“It just seems kind of odd,” said Schmidt. “Really wasn’t much detail given, so no one knows exactly why, I don’t know exactly why either.”
Many students said they heard about what happened, but didn’t see anything because it was so early in the morning. One student walking into the residence hall said “they” were keeping the investigation “secluded.”
Schmidt, who lives in another dorm on campus, said the news she did learn was sad to hear.
“It is shocking to hear that because they have friends and they’re impacted, obviously," Schmidt said.
UAPD said detectives are actively investigating. The victim’s family has been notified, however his name is not being released at this time.
UAPD did not share if the student was a resident of Posada San Pedro.
“It really is unfortunate. I feel, like, at least in my dorm it’s a good community," said Schmidt. "So I’m sure if something like that had happened at our dorm it would have been devastating because we are such a community, so I can imagine it be really tough for people in this area.”
Police shared that resources are available for students including UA Counseling and Psychiatric Services at (520) 621-3334 and the UA Dean of Students Office at (520) 621-7057. Employees can contact Life and Work Connections at (520) 621-2493.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call the UAPD non-emergency line at (520)-621-3334 or (520)-621-8477.
