Workers vote to strike at ASARCO mine sites in Arizona, Texas

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Thousands of workers are scheduled to protest outside of multiple mine sites in Marana, Sahuarita and central Arizona. The protest comes in response to contract offers from ASARCO LLC, a subsidiary of Grupo Mexico.
The strike is part of a bigger protest involving 2,000 ASARCO employees at mine sites in both Arizona and Texas, according to a press release from the Unite Steelworkers Union. In Arizona, ASARCO operates the Silverbell Mine in Marana, Mission Mine in Sahuarita and the Ray Mine and Hayden smelter in central Arizona.
Workers are protesting “insulting” contract offers from ASARCO, according to the release, which would freeze pension plans, increase out-of-pocket healthcare payments and deny pay increases for a majority of employees.
On Friday, Oct. 11, the United Steelworkers Union alongside nine other unions representing ASARCO workers voted to start strikes this weekend. Arizona workers begin picketing Sunday, Oct. 13 at 11 a.m.
Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.