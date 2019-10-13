BEAR DOWN: Wildcats rally for 17-13 halftime lead over Huskies in Pac-12 showdown

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Maybe it was the late start that had the Arizona offense off-balance in Tucson early Saturday night.
But Khalil Tate and the Wildcats shook off the early rust to take a 17-13 halftime lead over the Washington Huskies in a Pac-12 showdown at Arizona Stadium.
After being held scoreless in the first quarter, Tate led the Wildcats (4-1) to two touchdown drives and a field goal in the second frame.
Jacob Eason was held to only 65 passing yards for Washington (4-2).
Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.