BEAR DOWN: Wildcats rally for 17-13 halftime lead over Huskies in Pac-12 showdown

By KOLD News 13 Staff | October 12, 2019 at 9:33 PM MST - Updated October 12 at 9:55 PM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Maybe it was the late start that had the Arizona offense off-balance in Tucson early Saturday night.

But Khalil Tate and the Wildcats shook off the early rust to take a 17-13 halftime lead over the Washington Huskies in a Pac-12 showdown at Arizona Stadium.

After being held scoreless in the first quarter, Tate led the Wildcats (4-1) to two touchdown drives and a field goal in the second frame.

Jacob Eason was held to only 65 passing yards for Washington (4-2).

