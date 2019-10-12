FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Temperatures briefly warm back up into the 90s before we cool back down by the end of next week.

By Jaclyn Selesky | October 12, 2019 at 5:02 PM MST - Updated October 12 at 5:02 PM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Sunny skies continue throughout the 7-day forecast with seasonable temperatures.

TONIGHT: Clear skies with overnight lows in the upper-50s.

TOMORROW: Sunny skies with highs in the upper-80s.

MONDAY: Highs will be in the upper-80s under mostly sunny skies.

TUESDAY: Sunny skies with highs in the upper 80s.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny skies with highs in the lower-90s.

THURSDAY: Sunny with highs in the lower-90s.

FRIDAY: Sunny skies with highs in the upper 80s.

SATURDAY: Sunny skies with highs in the mid-80s.

