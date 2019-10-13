JUST IN: Police investigate shooting on Tucson’s east side

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man was shot at The Party House on Tucson’s east side Saturday, according to Tucson Police Department.
Officers responded to the location, on 22nd Street east of Craycroft, around 4:45 p.m., according to department spokesman Officer Frank Magos.
He said the man who was shot suffered life-threatening injuries. Officers are speaking with a store employee, according to Magos. He said detectives are not searching for anyone else.
Return to this story for updates as we learn them.
