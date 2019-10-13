Police: Pedestrian hit on Tucson’s south side

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - First responders rushed to the scene of a crash involving a pedestrian and a vehicle Saturday night on Tucson’s south side.
Valencia Road eastbound is closed between 6th Ave and 12th Ave while officers investigate, according to a tweet from Tucson Police Department spokesman Officer Frank Magos.
His social media post stated the pedestrian was seriously hurt.
Drivers are asked to avoid the area while police work for the next couple of hours.
