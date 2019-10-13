Rural Metro fire investigates cause of structure fire near Country Club Road

The Rural Metro Fire Department respond to a fire near Alvord Road and Country Club Road on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019 that overtook one structure. (Source: Rural Metro Fire Department)
By KOLD News 13 Staff | October 12, 2019 at 5:24 PM MST - Updated October 12 at 5:24 PM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Investigators with Rural Metro Fire Department are looking into the cause of a fire that overtook a structure Saturday afternoon.

Battalion Chief John Walka, a spokesman for the agency, said teams responded to a fire near Country Club Road and Alvord Road around 2:45 p.m. There, teams found flames crawling up the side of a modular home. Within 10 minutes of arriving, firefighters were able to control the flames and spare any nearby structures, according to Walka.

Rural Metro Fire Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019

As of 4:30 p.m., Walka said an investigator is still at the site to determine the cause of the flames.

No one was in the home at the time and there are no reported injuries, Walka said. However, the dogs in the adjoining house escaped. Crews are now searching for the lost animals.

