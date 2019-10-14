Area shelters team up for mega animal-adoption event

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Pima Animal Care Center is teaming up with the Humane Society of Southern Arizona and the Hermitage No-Kill Cat Shelter and Sanctuary to get hundreds of pets adopted in the “Tucson Shelters United” mega adoption event, Oct. 18-20.
People can stop by any of the three shelters to participate. This special collaboration was made possible by a generous $25,000 grant awarded to the Friends of PACC from The Petco Foundation and BOBS Skechers.
Thousands of pets will be up for adoption. All three shelters are offering 50% off adoption fees for all pets four months and up. (The price will vary at each location.) The goal is to find homes for 600 pets over the weekend.
On Oct.18, all three shelters will offer a “Foster Fair Friday” where people can meet pets in foster care and get information about how they can help ease overcrowding in shelters by fostering.
At PACC’s “Freaky Friday Foster Fair,” runs from 5 to 7 p.m. The Hermitage will have a full day on Friday, Oct. 18th, celebrating Fosters. Not only can visitors learn how to become foster parents, they will have the chance to meet some of the cats who were fostered in the past.
“Without foster parents helping to expand the shelter walls, we could never save so many lives,” Karen T. Baden, Executive Director of The Hermitage said. “Foster parents help us, by protecting the most vulnerable kittens.”
There will be raffle baskets, and a door prize, as well as fun and quirky “Cat Enthusiast” merchandise at The Hermitage, to celebrate Foster Parents, and everything they do to save lives in the animal welfare community.
On Oct. 19, PACC will have “Spooky Saturday” themed activities for families with young children, including carnival games, Trunk or Treat from classic cars and a movie in the community room. In addition, those who adopt a pet that day can win discounts from PACC’s pumpkin patch.
For the last day of the event, PACC will have “Sleeper Hit Sunday” to highlight the pets who have been there the longest. From 10 a.m. until noon, there will be a Pancake Brunch and at 1 p.m. a Longstay Parade in the breezeway. Adopters who take home select long-timer pets will go home with gift bags.
In addition to all the planned activities at PACC, there will be food trucks on site each day. Oct. 19 and 20, The Hermitage will have a special, Saturday and Sunday-only, raffle prizes. The Hermitage celebrates all things Halloween during October, and their adoption special reflects that with “Candy Corn and Peanut butter Kisses”, $10 off the adoption fee for black and orange cats!
The Humane Society of Southern Arizona will kick off the weekend on Friday with a “Sounds for Hounds” free concert in the HSSA Main Campus courtyard. The concert will start at 6:30 p.m. People can also visit with HSSA’s Longest Term Residents and talk with HSSA’s loyal volunteers about their favorite long term pets and how to become a dog walker or foster volunteer.
Randy Peterson, Director of Development and Marketing at the Humane Society said, “This is a great chance for families to come and enjoy some live music and meet our long term pets in an even more natural environment. We’ll have four local bands performing folk, bluegrass, blues and country.”
