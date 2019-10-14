Asarco mine workers go on strike

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Mine workers who are represented by Teamsters Local 104 went on strike on Sunday night, Oct. 13.
The strike affects employees in the Mission Complex, Silver Bell, Hayden Complex, Ray Mine and Amarillo, Texas.
They are asking for improvements to their pay and benefits.
Karla Schumann of the Teamsters said, “Asarco’s last best and final offer was anything but a fair and respectable offer. These workers have already endured 9 years without a pay raise and to receive a final offer that freezes pension plans, leaves two thirds of the workers without a raise and more than doubles their out-of-pocket employee paid healthcare is not an offer of equity, it is an insult.”
The workers have been picketing since 11 p.m. on Sunday.
Union representatives for the Teamsters Local 104 say employees have not had a wage increase in almost 10 years. Other unions involved include United Steelworkers, United Auto Workers and unions for electricians, machinists, operating engineers, and boilmakers..
KOLD News 13 is reaching out to the folks at Asarco for comment about the strike.
