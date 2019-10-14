Firefighters extinguish structure fire near downtown

No injuries were reported

The fire happened in the 500 block of South Ninth Avenue on Monday, Oct. 14. (Source: KOLD News 13)
By KOLD News 13 Staff | October 14, 2019 at 8:00 AM MST - Updated October 14 at 8:00 AM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Multiple fire crews were dispatched a reported fire in the 500 block of South Ninth Avenue on Monday morning, Oct. 14.

The report came at 5:50 a.m., and the first unit on the scene confirmed that there was some smoke and a small amount of flame coming from the rear of the structure.

A neighbor used a residential hose on the fire until TFD units arrived. Firefighters determined that there was some fire in the attic space and some smoke inside the structure.

No victims were found and no injuries to firefighters were reported.

