FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Beautiful week ahead!

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - 90s return by the middle of next week, but cooler weather is on the way!
TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies with overnight lows in the lower-60s.
TOMORROW: Highs will be in the upper-80s under mostly sunny skies.
TUESDAY: Sunny skies with highs in the upper 80s.
WEDNESDAY: Sunny skies with highs in the lower-90s.
THURSDAY: Sunny with highs in the lower-90s.
FRIDAY: Sunny skies with highs in the upper 80s.
SATURDAY: Sunny skies with highs in the mid-80s.
SUNDAY: Sunshine with highs in the lower-80s.
