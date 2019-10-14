FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A+ weather this week!

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Moisture increases from the south for the beginning of the week bringing a chance for spotty storms along the international border Monday and Tuesday. Things dry out and warm up briefly through Thursday, with a big cool down coming just in time for the weekend. How do 80s sound?!
MONDAY: Highs will be in the upper 80s under mostly sunny skies. 30% chance of storms along the international border.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy skies with overnight lows in the lower 60s.
TUESDAY: Sunny skies with highs in the upper 80s.
WEDNESDAY: Sunny skies with highs in the low 90s. Breezy.
THURSDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 90s. Breezy.
FRIDAY: Sunny skies with highs in the upper 80s.
SATURDAY: Sunny skies with highs in the mid 80s.
SUNDAY: Sunshine with highs in the low 80s.
