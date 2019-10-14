Gospel Rescue Mission accepting donations for Thanksgiving banquet

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Gospel Rescue Mission is preparing for its 31st annual Thanksgiving Banquet and has announced it is welcoming donations for the meal.
The banquet, scheduled for 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 27, will be the first in the H.S. Lopez Family Foundation Center of Opportunity on Palo Verde Road.
Last year, GRM served 2,458 meals. It needs frozen turkeys, canned vegetables, fruit and cranberry sauce for the meal, which will consist of turkey, mashed potatoes with gravy, mixed vegetables, fruit salad, cranberry sauce, rolls, pies and drinks.
Donations can be made at the Center of Opportunity, 4550 S. Palo Verde Road, or at the Women’s Recovery Center, 707 W. Miracle Mile.
