Memorial services held for fallen Border Patrol Agent

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Memorial services were held today for Border Patrol Agent, Robert Hotten, who died after being found unresponsive while assigned to the Tucson Sector Sonoita Station on Oct. 6, 2019.
Hotten was 44-years-old.
Memorial services were held on Sunday, Oct. 13 at Empire Highschool in Vail, where the Tucson Fire Department displayed the U.S. flag in Hotten’s memory.
Earlier this week, Philadelphia police officer and forensic artist, Jonny Castro, honored Hotten in a portrait, which will be added to his collection “Portraits of Valor.”
