U of A researchers test sexual assault prevention program

She said harassing behavior does not really happen here at Casa Film Bar, but in case it does, she’s prepared. She’s taken the Safer Bars training program offered by the state through ADHS. According to its website, it’s a five hour course that teaches “the difference between flirting and sexual aggression, how to read body language cues to detect sexual aggression, and ways to safely intervene to de-escalate situations so that they are less likely to lead to a sexual assault.” Casa Film Bar is one of five bars in Tucson that’s taken the program.