Book Richardson released from prison

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Former University of Arizona men’s assistant basketball coach Book Richardson is out of prison.
The Federal Bureau of Prisons confirmed that Richardson was released on Tuesday, Oct. 15, from a minimum security unit in southern New York.
Richardson started his 90-day sentence there in July.
He pleaded guilty to accepting $20,000 in bribes to steer top players toward a sports agent.
Richardson accepted a plea deal in January to avoid a trial.
Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.