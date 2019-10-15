Book Richardson released from prison

Served 90-days after bribery plea

By KOLD News 13 Staff | October 15, 2019 at 1:39 PM MST - Updated October 15 at 1:39 PM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Former University of Arizona men’s assistant basketball coach Book Richardson is out of prison.

The Federal Bureau of Prisons confirmed that Richardson was released on Tuesday, Oct. 15, from a minimum security unit in southern New York.

Richardson started his 90-day sentence there in July.

He pleaded guilty to accepting $20,000 in bribes to steer top players toward a sports agent.

Richardson accepted a plea deal in January to avoid a trial.

