Douglas High School to implement clear bag policy

DOUGLAS, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Douglas Unified School District voted five to zero Monday, Oct. 14 to implement a clear bag policy, which will require students at Douglas High School to carry a clear bag instead of a backpack to school.
The policy says only clear totes not exceeding 12 X 6 X 12, one gallon storage bags, and small clutch bags and wallets no larger than 4.5 X 6.5 will be allowed.
According to the district website, the school will be prohibiting backpacks including clear backpacks, fanny packs, mesh bags, and tinted plastic bags.
The new policy will take effect Monday, Oct. 21.
