Man arrested for aggravated assault after pointing rifle at gardeners

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man has been arrested on aggravated assault and threats and intimidation charges after pointing a rifle at two community gardeners in Sahuarita.
On Monday, Oct. 14th, two victims reported that a man identified as 55-year-old Thomas Locke pointed a rifle at them around 9:15 a.m. in the Los Arroyos neighborhood while working on a community garden.
Police say Locke approached the victims and demanded they leave the property. The victims advised him that the property was owned by the HOA and they were doing work there. Authorities say Locke threatened the victims and then went into his residence, returning with a rifle, which he reportedly pointed at them. Locke also threatened to shoot both victims and threw rocks at one of them according to police. Authorities say the victims fled the area and called 911.
Locke also fled the area and was later located and arrested by SPD Officers at approximately 1:30 p.m.
A search warrant was executed on Locke’s house, where multiple firearms were seized as evidence.
Thomas Locke was booked into the Pima County Jail on three counts of aggravated assault and two counts of threats and intimidation.
Anyone with information about this incident is urged to call 911, 88CRIME or our tip line at 445-7847.
