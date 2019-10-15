Marking Indigenous People’s Day

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A bipartisan group of lawmakers has introduced a resolution in the House of Representatives which would replace Columbus Day with Indigenous People’s Day.
The idea was first introduced in the United Nations in 1977, but was not approved until 1994.
In the 25 years since, the idea has caught on with a half dozen states and nearly 100 cities and counties replacing Columbus Day with Indigenous People's Day, including Pima County and Tucson.
But Tucson has not changed the name of its West side Park, which, despite some protests, is still Christopher Columbus Park.
The sign at the entranced has been defaced to include some stick on signs which say the name is racist.
Still, some folks in the park, when we visited today think the name and the holiday are just fine.
Jackie Scott, a 58 year old retiree says Columbus "should be revered because of his accomplishments."
"A lot is changing in our culture but I don't think that should be taken away," she said.
That's pretty much the sentiment of Jim Skay, a 93 year old retired carpenter who had a couple of fishing lines in Silverbell Lake.
"It seems they're always trying to change everything," he said. "I mean, what's wrong with the way it is?"
Kat Rodriquez, who helped organized the Indigenous Day festival in South Tucson, has a different view.
She says Columbus participated in genocide, slavery and would cut the hands off indigenous slaves who escaped.
“We shouldn’t be celebrating that,” she said.
Indigenous People’s Day “is a way of healing and moving forward,” she said.
Half the states in the country still observe Columbus Day and half do not.
She says Arizona, with its rich heritage of indigenous people should not be celebrating Columbus.
“It’s not that we want to change the name, we just don’t want to observe that name,” she said. “We want Indigenous People’s Day and we want to celebrate that.”
