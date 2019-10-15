Trump recognizes southern Arizona educators with highest honor

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - President Donald J. Trump announced the recipients of the Presidential Awards for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching (PAEMST) and the Presidential Awards for Excellence in Science, Mathematics and Engineering Mentoring (PAESMEM).
Schools and teachers from southern Arizona were recognized Tuesday, Oct. 15. All awardees came from schools in all 50 states and various regions.
PAEMST is the highest award given by the U.S. Government to teachers of math and science, including computer science.
Arizona:
- Svea Anderson, Agua Caliente Elementary School
- Amee Legarra, Richardson Elementary School
- Deborah Nipar, Hamilton High School
- Nicole Whitt, Empire High School
PAESMEM recognizes the critical roles mentors play outside the traditional classroom setting in the development of the future STEM workforce.
Colleagues, administrators, and students nominate individuals and organizations for exemplary mentoring over a minimum of five years.
Arizona:
- Sally Stevens, University of Arizona
To view the full list of recipients awarded, click HERE.
