SILVER ALERT: Police ask for public’s help in locating missing Sun City woman

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities in Arizona are asking for help in locating a woman who was reported missing on Monday, Oct. 14.
According to the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office, 78-year-old Judy Kay Tanzer may be driving a blue/green 2010 Honda CRV with Arizona license CLW2091. She told her daughter she was going to the store, but never returned to her home in Sun City.
Tanzer is described as white, 5-foot-5, 120 pounds, with white hair and blue eyes. She has a small mole above her upper lip on the left side.
She has early signs of dementia, Lupus and heart conditions that require medications.
If you see her or her car, please call (602)876-1011 or (602) 876-TIPS.
