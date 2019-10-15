Sunizona residents warned to prepare for possible evacuation because of wildfire

Fire burning near US 191, SR 181 on Hondo Lane

(Source: Google Maps)
By KOLD News 13 Staff | October 15, 2019 at 12:19 PM MST - Updated October 15 at 12:19 PM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A wildfire burning near Sunizona has prompted the Cochise County Sheriff’s Office to advise residents in the area near the fire to prepare for a possible evacuation.

The fire is burning near US 191 and SR 181 on Hondo Lane.

Multiple fire departments have responded.

According to a Facebook post by the Cochise County Sheriff’s Office, people who live in the area of Highway 191 / Highway 181 / Grassy Valley Road / Red Sky Road are on “SET” status in preparation of any possible evacuation.

Those in this area are advised to pack a “go bag” - remembering medications and pet needs.

