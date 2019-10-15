TFD responds to south side house fire

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson Firefighters responded to a south side house fire Monday evening, as neighbors attempted to keep the fire at bay with a green hose.
The house, located in the 7200 block of South Missiondale Road, was reported to be vacant by neighbors.
A single call was initially made by a neighbor reporting the front of the house on fire with multiple calls being made shortly thereafter stating the same thing.
The first TFD unit arrived on scene and confirmed flames coming from the front door of the house. The initial Engine Company arrived and immediately pulled a hose line to the front yard and performed an exterior reset. This technique extinguishes the fire from the outside, cooling the environment inside the home before firefighters enter.
Additional firefighters performed a primary search of the home to ensure no one was inside and extinguished any remaining flames. After the flames were extinguished, the ladder crew immediately set up a high powered fan to blow out the residual smoke, which helps reduce smoke damage.
Additional firefighters used thermal imaging cameras and pulled down some of the ceiling drywall to expose any hot spots.
Nine units and twenty-three firefighters were dispatched to the scene and controlled the fire 11 minutes after arriving on scene.
Red Cross was not needed due to the house being vacant.
