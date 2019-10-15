Tucson Fire responds to mobile home fire on north side

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson Firefighters responded to a mobile home fire in the 3400 block of North Flowing Wells Road, the second fire in the city within a two hour period.
A neighbor called 911 reporting smoke and flames coming from the home and the initial information provided stated that the resident wasn’t coming out of the home.
Crews responding received updated information that the occupant was out safely prior to their arrival.
The first TFD Engine arrived on scene and confirmed heavy smoke and flames coming from the home. They pulled a hose line to the home and began extinguishing the flames from the exterior. Crews were able to enter the home and conducted the primary search, making sure that everyone was out.
TPD was asked to respond to assist with traffic control as firefighters needed to stretch their supply hose across Flowing Wells.
Firefighters continued extinguishing hot spots and used thermal imaging cameras to ensure the fire was completely out.
Nine units and twenty-three firefighters were dispatched to the scene and controlled the fire 12 minutes after arriving.
Red Cross was called to the scene to assist one displaced resident, an approximately 50 year-old female.
The cause and origin of the fire are under investigation.
Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.