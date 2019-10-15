TUSD dedicates week to bullying prevention

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Students in Tucson’s largest school district are spending the week learning how to stomp out bullying.
Each day this week, the Tucson Unified School District has a different way for students to participate in activities that raise awareness about bullying from elementary to high school.
On Tuesday, students are being asked to “Blue Up,” or wear blue to school. On Wednesday, students will be given the chance to sign a pledge that they won’t bully other students. Thursday is all about kindness and encouragement. Students will post notes with kind words around the school campus. The district will end the week with words of encouragement.
Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.