Amado salon owner helping community with jacket drive

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - It can be cold in parts of southern Arizona, and for the folks that are less fortunate it can be hard to get a good coat or jacket to stay warm. An Amado salon owner is looking to change that one jacket at a time.
Gayle Creamer owns Salon At The Ranch in Amado. Three years ago she wanted to do something to help the community. But rather than do a food drive or backpack drive she thought of helping kids and adults stay warm with a jacket drive.
The first year she was able to get 200 jackets donated. This year she has 1,400 jackets and is looking to get about 1,500. Creamer says she has had a ton of help from the community, area rotary clubs and a church.
She is looking for jackets that are new or gently used for children and adults. Right now the need is for kids jackets.
If you would like to help, jackets can be donated at the Green Valley Fire Departments, Green Valley Food Bank, Amado Food Bank and the Tubac Fire Department. If you are in the Tucson area and would like to help out, Creamer is willing to meet with you to get the jackets. You can email her at Gcreamer@cox.net or call the salon at 520-398-9831.
The group will be handing out the jackets on Saturday, Oct. 19, at the Amado Food Bank from 9 a.m. to 1: p.m. The address for the food bank is 28720 S. Nogales Highway in Amado.
