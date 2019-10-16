Fort Huachuca drone crashes in Santa Cruz County

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - An unmanned aircraft system flying in Fort Huachuca’s restricted military airspace crashed early this afternoon.
The RQ-7BV2 Shadow UAS was on a training flight when it experienced an engine failure at around 2:40 p.m., according to a press release from Fort Huachuca. The UAS deployed its emergency parachute and crash landed in a rural area of Santa Cruz County at around 2:48 p.m.
Personnel from the 2-13th Aviation Regiment, the fort’s Directorate of Emergency Services, Cochise County Sheriff’s Office and the Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Department are working together to recover the aircraft.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
