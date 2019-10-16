Group purchases Green Fields School with plans to reopen

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A school on Tucson’s northwest side that abruptly closed after 85 years may soon be opening its doors to students again.
Green Fields School, which opened in 1933, informed parents on July 9 that it would close immediately. Parents were left scrambling to find schools for their students for the school year, which was less than a month away.
In the meantime, an Arizona nonprofit called Accelerated Elementary and Secondary Schools made an offer to buy the school, which is located at 6000 N. Camino de La Tierra.
An order authorizing the sale for a purchase price of $2.3 million was approved in bankruptcy court on Oct. 9.
Court documents show that Accelerated intends to reopen the school.
