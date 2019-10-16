Man convicted of trying to watch teen girl through bathroom window

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man caught peeking into a bathroom window was convicted earlier this month, according to the Pima County Attorney’s Office.
Aaron James Wells was convicted of attempted voyeurism on Oct. 9.
He was caught by a woman outsider her Marana home on Feb. 6 after her teen daughter said she hear footsteps outside her bedroom and bathroom windows. The woman found him on a stepladder looking into the girl’s bathroom window, according to the county attorney’s office.
Sentencing has not yet been scheduled.
