Man convicted of trying to watch teen girl through bathroom window

Aaron James Wells caught by girl’s mother

Aaron James Wells (Source: Pima County Attorney's Office)
By KOLD News 13 Staff | October 16, 2019 at 8:26 AM MST - Updated October 16 at 8:26 AM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man caught peeking into a bathroom window was convicted earlier this month, according to the Pima County Attorney’s Office.

Aaron James Wells was convicted of attempted voyeurism on Oct. 9.

He was caught by a woman outsider her Marana home on Feb. 6 after her teen daughter said she hear footsteps outside her bedroom and bathroom windows. The woman found him on a stepladder looking into the girl’s bathroom window, according to the county attorney’s office.

Sentencing has not yet been scheduled.

