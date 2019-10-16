Two men die in shooting in midtown Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Police are investigating an early-morning shooting in midtown Tucson that left two men dead.
According to Ofc. Frank Magos of the Tucson Police Department, a woman called police at about 3:45 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 16, to report a shooting at her home in the 5700 block of East Duncan Street, near Swan and Grant roads.
Arriving officers found two men with obvious signs of gun shot trauma. One was dead at the scene, the other died at the hospital.
Detectives are still trying to determine whether or not this shooting was in self defense.
The woman, who was not hurt, is with investigators, but police would not say if she was being cooperative.
Police say she told the 911 operator that she shot the men after discovering them trying to break into her house.
No further information was immediately available.
