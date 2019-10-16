Porch pirate picks up package from eastside home

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A Tucson couple is trying to track down a special delivery and the woman who stole it.
The porch pirate was caught on camera at a home near Broadway Boulevard and Craycroft Road Monday afternoon. Ryan and Krysta, who asked to keep their last name’s private, said the woman showed up about two hours after the box was dropped off by FedEx.
Krysta received an alert on her cell phone that motion was detected by her surveillance camera.
"I saw a woman walking up the side of our yard, into our carport and behind our flower box and picked up and package and walked away. No shame," Krysta said. "I honestly said I can't believe this is happening again."
It’s not the first delivery dilemma for Krysta, but the third time someone has stolen something from her porch in the past few years. While she had success getting the items replaced in the past, the couple worries it may not be as easy this time.
“I was excited, hadn’t bought myself in a long time, so it was my first splurge for a long time,” Ryan said.
Ryan didn’t want to share what the delivery was, in hopes of it being returned, but said he had to enter a raffle to “win” the purchase. The couple reached out after seeing a story from December of 2018 that seemed to show, they said, a porch pirate with a striking resemblance to the woman who stole their box.
Thanks to the help of the community, that porch pirate turned herself in to Tucson Police after a viewer recognized her on the surveillance camera.
The TPD said the woman turned herself in and admitted to taking the packages not long after a warrant was issued for her arrest.
"We kind of have an idea who it could be, so we are trying to follow up with police to make sure they can do something about it," Ryan said.
The couple filed a claim with FedEx and filed a report with the Tucson Police Department. Ryan hopes someone will recognize the suspect to not only find the package, but to keep it from happening to someone else.
“I just hope that we can find some kind of answer,” he said. "Nobody wants this to happen to them. I wouldn’t want someone else to go through this. It’s not the end of the world, it’s a thing, but you still don’t want it to happen to you.
If you recognize the woman in the surveillance video, call Tucson Police or 88-CRIME.
