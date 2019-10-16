Tucson lantern festival in jeopardy?

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The fate of a Latern Festival scheduled for Saturday is still up in the air.
As of Tuesday, the Tucson Fire Department and the City of Tucson said the “Light the Night Sky Lantern Festival” that is supposed to be at Christopher Columbus Park has not submitted a permit.
Both departments need to have the permit by Wednesday to look it over and be able to prepare for the event. The City of Tucson has been in contact with the company, but the last they heard from them was late last week. Andy Squire with the City of Tucson said this festival has tried to happen in the past, but the owner has continued to cancel and reschedule.
As of Tuesday, you can no longer purchase tickets for the Tucson event but there is still a countdown to it. Squire said they are unsure if people had brought tickets prior to this and if they would be refunded if the Festival does not happen.
Squire said they want to emphasize that even if the event does not happen on Saturday, no one should go to the park and light off their own. Lighting the lanterns is still illegal.
Have you or someone you know purchased tickets for this event? If so, contact us at desk@kold.com
