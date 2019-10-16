Tucson mom who plead guilty to child abuse sentenced

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - On Wednesday, Oct. 16, Kimberly Gail Self was sentenced to lifetime probation by the Arizona Superior Court after pleading guilty in August to two child abuse felonies after her 7-month-old son died from his injuries in 2016.
On Dec. 3, 2016 Kimberly’s son, Victor, died in a local hospital from severe skull fractures and brain bleeding. The Tucson Police Department said the injuries appeared non-accidental.
According to the interim complaint, Self had previously refused to get Victor medical help when he needed it.
“He was underweight, he was not given his vaccinations and Kimberly would not take him to the doctor when social workers requested her to,” a TPD officer wrote in the complaint.
The Tucson Police Department said Self’s older child, a 3-year-old,was taken from the home and had several medical issues “directly related to neglect and abuse while under (her) care.”
