Woman indicted for using her teen-aged daughter to hide drugs

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A state grand jury indicted Rufina Lopez Covarruvia today on multiple felony charges for enlisting her 13-year-old daughter to help her hide drugs.
Covarruvia is accused of instructing her 13-year-old to hide bag filled with $130 worth of cocaine in her bra during a traffic stop on Sept. 19. During the the stop the bag fell out of the girl’s bra and it was discovered by police.
Covarruvia also had her 10-year-old and 2-year-old children in the vehicle at the time of the stop. She is also suspected of being involved in a drug trafficking organization and splitting larger bags of cocaine for resale.
Covarruvia is charged with multiple felonies including using a minor in a drug offense, dangerous crime against children, conspiracy among other charges.
