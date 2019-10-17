Candidates invited to apply for TUSD board vacancy

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Pima County School Superintendent is accepting applications to fill a vacancy on the Tucson Unified School District governing board created by the resignation of one of its longtime members.
Mark Stegeman, who had been a member since 2009, announced his resignation on Oct. 3.
The remaining board members declined to submit names to the superintendent for consideration for his replacement, so Superintendent Dustin J. Williams will now consider any qualified candidate.
Qualified candidates should go to http://www.schools.pima.gov/elections to find the application packet. Applicants must submit an affidavit of qualification and candidate appointment questionnaire by 5 p.m. on Oct. 24.
Williams will announce his appointment on or before Nov. 1 after the review process performed by Williams and the Chief Deputy.
“I take this responsibility very seriously. I will appoint the candidate who most closely aligns with TUSD’s governing board adopted mission, vision, and values,” Williams said.
