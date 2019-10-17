FIRST ALERT FORECAST: The 80s return!

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Drier and warmer conditions move in through the middle of the week with temps warming into the low 90s. After today, we’ll see temps cool just in time for the weekend. How do mid 80s sound?!
THURSDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 90s. Breezy.
TONIGHT: Clear skies with overnight lows in the low 60s.
FRIDAY: Sunny skies with highs in the mid 80s.
SATURDAY: Sunny skies with highs in the mid 80s.
SUNDAY: Sunshine with highs in the low 80s.
MONDAY: Highs will be in the mid 80s under sunny skies.
TUESDAY: Sunny skies with highs in the low 90s.
WEDNESDAY: Sunny skies with highs in the low 90s.
