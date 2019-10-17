32 immigrants found inside refrigerated truck at I-19 border checkpoint

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - U.S. Border Patrol agents arrested two U.S. citizens for human smuggling Monday Oct. 14 after finding 32 immigrants inside a refrigerated semitrailer at the I-19 Immigration Checkpoint.
Tucson Sector Agents were referred to the semi-trailer for secondary inspection after a Border Patrol canine alerted to the vehicle.
A total of 32 Mexican and Ecuadorian nationals ranging from ages 16 to 53 were found locked inside the produce cargo with the temperature set at 47 degrees.
The 31-year-old driver and 30-year-old passenger were taken into custody and are being charged with felony human smuggling violations.
U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials welcome assistance from the community. Individuals can report suspicious activity to the Border Patrol and remain anonymous by calling 1-877-872-7435 toll free. Reporting illicit activity could result in saving someone’s life.
Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.