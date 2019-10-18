AMO team in Sierra Vista helps secure border

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Air and Marine Operations is one of the branches of Homeland Security. It also happens to be the smallest branch with slightly more than 1,800 personnel.
One of the AMO locations is in southern Arizona at Ft. Huachuca in Sierra Vista. This branch specifically works with aircraft that fly along the southern border.
One of their main assets is the Predator drones. They have three drones with a wingspan of 66 feet and height of more than 12 feet tall. They can fly nearly 22 hours in one flight.
