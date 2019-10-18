Arizona appellate judges revisit Arias murder case

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Arizona appellate judges went back and forth Thursday deciding whether or not to toss Jodi Arias’ 2008 murder conviction. The debate is over who was responsible for stirring up publicity during the trial and potential prosecutorial misconduct.
A lawyer for Arias told the Arizona Court of Appeals that prosecutor Juan Martinez ignored rulings on evidence, courted publicly, improperly questioned witnesses and made an unfounded accusation that an expert on her defense team had an inappropriate relationship with her, according to KPHO.
Martinez was reprimanded by the county prosecutor’s office in 2018 for inappropriate conduct toward two female law clerks. However, those allegations were later thrown out.
Arias is currently serving a life sentence for a first-degree murder conviction she received in the death of her boyfriend, Travis Alexander.
Prosecutors said Arias attacked Alexander after he wanted to end their relationship and planned a trip to Mexico with another woman.
Arias admits to killing Alexander, but says she acted in self defense after he attacked her first. Alexander was stabbed nearly 30 times, suffered a slit throat and a gunshot wound to the head.
Neither Arias, nor Martinez were in the courtroom for Thursday’s hearing.
Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.