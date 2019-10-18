AZ Weekend, Oct. 18

There is a lot planned across southern Arizona

AZ Weekend, Oct. 18
By Angelica Carrillo | October 18, 2019 at 9:08 AM MST - Updated October 18 at 9:08 AM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - As the temperatures drop this weekend – there is a lot planned across southern Arizona.

Here is a look at what’s happening in your AZ Weekend.

90th Annual Helldorado Days, Tombstone

Helldorado Days are back in Tombstone for the 90th year.

[ 90th Annual Helldorado Days ]

Catch gunfight re-enactment, fashion shows and plenty of other entertainment in the town too tough to die.

Helldoardo Days run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Friday, Oct. 18, to Sunday, Oct. 20.

Boo Bash at Lincoln Park

Things will get spooky at Lincoln Park for Boo Bash.

[ Boo Bash ]

Tucson Parks and Rec is teaming up with Pima Community College for a free night of Halloween Fun.

The whole family can enjoy carnival games, trunk-or-treating, and a costume parade.

Boo Bash runs from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 19, at the Lincoln Park, off Pantano Road.

Tucson Roadrunners 2019 Home Opener

The Tucson Roadrunners will open their fourth home season against the San Antonio Rampage on Friday, Oct. 18.

[ Tucson Roadrunners ]

The two-game series kicks off with a pre-game party at Tucson Arena at 4:30 p.m.

You can meet some of the players and Dusty the Roadrunner. The first 1,500 people will get a Roadrunner rally towel.

Tickets can be bought online or at the door.

The puck drops at 7 p.m.

Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.